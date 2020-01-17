Photo Of The Week: When Air Pollution Becomes Normal
By News Desk
2 HOURS AGO
Vehicular emission is one of the major key contributors to air pollution in the country which calls for drastic measures to deal with it.
According to the 2019 figures quoted from the WHO by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Head of Environmental Quality, Emmanuel Appoh, about 203 out of every 100,000 deaths in Ghana are air pollution-related.
—Myjoyonline.com