Road Safety Authority To Prosecute Institutions For Road Offences

National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) says it now has powers to drag to court, any institution which fails in its mandate to ensure our roads are safe.

The comments follow Tuesday’s accident on the Cape Coast-Elmina road in which 35 persons were killed and many more hospitalised for life-threatening injuries.

Deputy Director at the Authority, Daniel Wuaku, who spoke to Joy News’ Evans Mensah on PM Express explained that with the Commission being elevated into an Authority it now has the law behind it to crack the whip.

‘’Inside the ACT of the authority, the National Road Safety Authority now has the mandate to take any institution that has the mandate to take a safety measure to court.

For example, the DVLA [Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority]. If it's inside the law that vehicles are supposed to have speed limiters fitted with, and they’re not being fitted, we can ask DVLA to ensure that that law is executed to ensure that people’s lives will be saved. Not only DVLA, but we can also take the Ghana Highways Authority to court’’.

He said the Authority is currently working on a legislative instrument to back the law.

