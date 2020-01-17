NDC Should Tell Us What They Are Hiding In The Register — Sam Payne

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samuel Payne is upset why the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is forcibly resisting the compiling of the new voters’ register by the Electoral Commission (EC).

According to him, he suspects the NDC and former EC Chair, Charlotte Osei have manipulated the existing voters' register which is making afraid of a new voters' register.

“NDC should tell us what they are hiding In the register? I’m shocked why they protesting against the new voters’ register which will help to eradicate ghost names, minors, and foreigners who are not Ghanaians and ensure the 2020 elections is free and fair,” Samuel Pyne told Lawyer Ohene Gyan on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

But the NDC indicated that the EC deceived them into the meeting only for them to realise that they were there to witness the demonstration of software for a new biometric register, which they are opposed to.

They believe the EC is purposefully attempting to disenfranchise some people with the new register.

While some political parties, including the governing NPP, are for the EC’s plans to compile a new register ahead of the December 2020 polls, others, including the biggest opposition party, the NDC, are against it.

The need for the new voters’ register, according to the Commission, has been necessitated by several factors, including the need to replace the outmoded biometric machines.