MTN Apologizes For Network Challanges; Assures Engineers At Work By News Desk LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO MTN wishes to apologize to subscribers across the country for challenges they are experiencing in accessing data services and international outbound calls. This is as a result of International Undersea FiberCable Cut. Our engineers are working to resolve the challengeWe sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.Thank you
MTN Apologizes For Network Challanges; Assures Engineers At Work
MTN wishes to apologize to subscribers across the country for challenges they are experiencing in accessing data services and international outbound calls.
This is as a result of International Undersea FiberCable Cut. Our engineers are working to resolve the challenge
We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.
Thank you