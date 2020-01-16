ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are Indeed In Ghana!!...
16.01.2020

MTN Apologizes For Network Challanges; Assures Engineers At Work

By News Desk
2 HOURS AGO

MTN wishes to apologize to subscribers across the country for challenges they are experiencing in accessing data services and international outbound calls.

This is as a result of International Undersea FiberCable Cut. Our engineers are working to resolve the challenge

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.
Thank you
