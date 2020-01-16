Cresta Paint Group Member ‘Sterling International Ltd’ Wins Silver And Platinum Awards

Sterling International Ltd, a member of CRESTA GROUP of Companies, has received Silver and Platinum Awards for 2017-18 at the 28th President’s National Awards for Export Achievement held at Kempinski Hotel in Accra on 18th December 2019.

The President’s National Awards for Export Achievement Scheme is an event organized by the Export Promotion Authority under the distinguished patronage of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, to honour companies that excel in export trade.

Sterling International Company exported products worth US$35,743,512 and repatriated a total amount of US$31,663,616 during the period 2017-18.

By this achievement, the Company maintains its position as the largest manufacturer and exporter in the Auto – Industrial Paints category of the non-traditional exports to West and Central Africa.

The Awards are primarily to spur on exporters in non –traditional goods to excel, generate more foreign exchange to stabilize the local currency, Ghana Cedis. Other objectives of the Awards are; to formally recognize the contribution of the exporters in the non- traditional exports sector to the economy of Ghana, to commend exporters for producing quality products and breaking new grounds and to encourage higher levels of performance by exporters.

Award winners are selected by multi-sectorial committee set up by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority based on data collected on the repatriation of foreign currency (export earnings) details from banking system in Ghana, Bank of Ghana, Ministry of Trade & Industry, Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ghana Revenue Authority (Customs Division), Federation of Association of Ghanaian Exporters, Ghana Community Network, Ministry of Food & Agriculture and Association of Ghana Industries.

Mr. E. A. Dagadu, a director and Mr. Arun Patil, Managing Director Cresta Group West Africa received the awards for 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Mr. Patil on behalf of his Management expressed his deepest appreciation to GEPA for the honour and recognition given to his Company’s achievements over the years and attributed the achievement to the pursuit of research and development, excellent teamwork and quality assurance.

In an address to the Award winners, the Honourable Minister of Trade and Industry Mr. Alan Kyeremateng who represented His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President of the Republic Of Ghana, expressed his deepest appreciation to them for their achievement and encouraged them to keep it up.

Other dignitaries who addressed the function included the Hon. Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry. Mr. Robert Ahomka Lindsey, Mr. Sandy Osei- Agyeman Board Chairman, GEPA and Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, the CEO of GEPA.

--Daily Graphic