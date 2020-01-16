ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are Indeed In Ghana!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.01.2020 NDC News

Live Updates: NDC Launches Fundrasing Campaign In Accra

By News Desk
Live Updates: NDC Launches Fundrasing Campaign In Accra
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is launching a fundraising campaign for the upcoming elections in December 2020.

The party will use the event today to also launch the ‘Adopt a constituency/branch’ policy.

Already, the party has launched a new electronic platform, including an application interface dubbed: “NDC GHANA”.

It has also launched a website and a short code, *216# or *714*24# that would serve as platforms for special contributions and dues collection among its members.

Follow today’s event in the live updates below.

---Myjoyonline.com

TOP STORIES

Court Ask IGP, BNI, National Security To Arrest Kelvin Taylo...
54 minutes ago

Live Updates: NDC Launches Fundrasing Campaign In Accra
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line