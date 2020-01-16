Live Updates: NDC Launches Fundrasing Campaign In Accra

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is launching a fundraising campaign for the upcoming elections in December 2020.

The party will use the event today to also launch the ‘Adopt a constituency/branch’ policy.

Already, the party has launched a new electronic platform, including an application interface dubbed: “NDC GHANA”.

It has also launched a website and a short code, *216# or *714*24# that would serve as platforms for special contributions and dues collection among its members.

Follow today’s event in the live updates below.

