Live Updates: NDC Launches Fundrasing Campaign In Accra By News Desk LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is launching a fundraising campaign for the upcoming elections in December 2020. The party will use the event today to also launch the ‘Adopt a constituency/branch’ policy. Already, the party has launched a new electronic platform, including an application interface dubbed: “NDC GHANA”. It has also launched a website and a short code, *216# or *714*24# that would serve as platforms for special contributions and dues collection among its members. Follow today’s event in the live updates below. ---Myjoyonline.com
