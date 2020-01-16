ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are Indeed In Ghana!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.01.2020 General News

Agordzo’s Bail Application Ruling Adjourned Again

By News Desk
Agordzo’s Bail Application Ruling Adjourned Again
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The High Court has deferred its ruling on the bail application filed lawyers for ACP Benjamin Agordzo, one of the accused persons facing trial for allegedly trying to overthrow the Akufo-Addo government.

According to the judge, Justice Ekow Baiden, even though the ruling is ready, he will like to consider some of the verbal arguments made in court.

Lawyers for ACP Agordzo filed the bail the application at the high court in December 2019, arguing that their client is being unduly kept in lawful custody.

The case has been adjourned to January 21, 2020.

More soon…

---citinewsroom

TOP STORIES

Ghana Beyond Aid: Even Germany And America Needs Aid - Senio...
3 hours ago

You'll Will Get Your Monies – Nana Addo Assures Customers Of...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line