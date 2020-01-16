Gov't Must Support More Girls In Tech Education — GNECC

The National Coordinator of Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC), Veronica Dzeagu is appealing to Government to support more girls in tech education in Ghana.

According to her, this move when implemented will boost the confidence of Ghanaian girls to study and develop interest in Science, Technology and Mathematics (STEM) taught in various schools.

In a release sighted by Modern Ghana, Miss Dzeagu said: "We congratulate the 'All-girls Mamfe Methodist Senior High School Robotics Team' for winning the 2019 World Robofest Championship competition held at Lawrence Technological University, Michigan, United States on May 18, 2019."

She added that determination, perseverance and sense of discipline helped the girls earn the coveted trophy.

She noted that All-girls Mamfe Methodist Senior High School Robotics Team beat countries like India, South Korea, United States, South Africa among others to be crowned Champions.