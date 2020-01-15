EC's Advisory Committee Urges IPAC Consultation On New Voters' Register

The Eminent Advisory Committee of the Electoral Commission has called on the Commission to meet members of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) and deliberate on issues concerning the creation of a new voters’ register.

The Committee made the call after a meeting with the EC on Wednesday to outline the justification for the procurement of a new Biometric Voter Management System and the compilation of a new voters’ register for the 2020 general elections.

Chairman of the Committee, Justice Emile Short, in a statement, urged all political parties and other stakeholders to remain calm as they work in the national interest.

The EC’s decision to compile a new voters’ register for the 2020 polls has been questioned by many, not only because of the huge amount involved but also the timing.

With just about 10 months to go to the polls, many doubt if the EC can undertake the necessary procedures before the polls in December.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as “unconscionable” the EC’s justification for a new voters’ register.

In the party’s view, the register used for the 2016 general elections was the cleanest and most credible register one could find anywhere in the world.

The party has joined other smaller parties in campaigning against the compilation of a new register.

---Myjoyonline.com