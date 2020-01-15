Chinese Supervisor Assaults Worker At Site

A Chinese Supervisor at Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited, the construction company constructing the Pokuase Interchange allegedly assaulted one of the Ghanaian workers at the site.

In an interview with the GNA, the Secretary General of the General Construction, Manufacturing and Quarry Workers Union (GCMQWU), Mrs Comfort Agambaa, said she heard on January 7, 2020, that a Chinese supervisor by name Maah assaulted Abubakar Danjima, a worker at the site at Pokuase without any provocation.

She said the case was reported at the Pokuase Police Station and it took the police two hours to locate and arrest the suspect at his hideout at the Ayawaso School of Hope, where he was later granted bail by the police.

Mrs Agambaa said other workers at the site said that they had been going through a lot of intimidation from their Chinese supervisors for some time now and called on the police administration to investigate this assault case thoroughly.

In a related development David Danquah, secretary to the local union in a petition, said the continuous harassment from their Chinese supervisors was making the workers at the site to live in fear——affecting productive and quality services.

He said though the case was still with the police, the victim was sacked after the assault, while the suspect was still at post and demanded that the Chinese supervisor if culpable should be punished and later deported.

“We unionized workers of GCMQWU are demanding for the immediate reinstatement of Abubakar Danjima to ensure industrial peace. We are also calling on the institutions involved to investigate the issue and deport the Chinese supervisor involved,” the petition stated.

–GNA