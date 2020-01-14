CPCE Support Hiawu Besease Residents To Keep Clean Environment

Campaign to Promote Civic Education (CPCE) has embarked on cleaning exercise at Hiawu Besease, a community in the Atwima Nwabiagya district of the Ashanti region.

The exercise which experienced massive participation aimed at promoting hygiene to ensure good health for the people in the area.

Executives of the organization and the citizenry's cleaned chocked gutters and weed the health centre in the community.

The item worth Ghc 3,000.00 included Rake (3), Wheelbarrow (3), Gloves (12pairs), Brooms (6), Pick Axe (2), Head pan (6), Cutlass (5), Shovel (3), Spade (3), Napsak (3) , Weedicide (4), Dustbins (4), sanitation posters (visual aids) 20 and Nose Mask - 25.

The Director of CPCE Mr. Ken Atta Boakye said the items and the cleanup forms part of the social responsibilities of them.

He noted that the association and its members living in diaspora are enthusiastic to embark on such exercise to encourage further exercise within the community.

According to him, over the years, they have spent more than $20,000 for developments.

The projects included Methodist JSS renovations, water delivery system for the clinic and the construction of a three classroom-block plus a computer lab and teacher’s common room.

"In the pipeline is the establishment of Civic Clubs in the two JSS to train the students to police the community for civic responsibilities," he hinted.

The Assemblymember of the area, Hon. Nana Osei Tutu commenting after receiving the items said the move will help improve the health situation in the community.

He says his outfit will continue to provide the necessary support to maintain better hygienic status.