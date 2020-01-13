Compilation Of New Voters' Register ‘Stupidity, Senseless' - Inusah Fuseini

National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Tamale Central constituency, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has said Electoral Commission (EC) insistence to go ahead with the compilation of a new voter register is mere stupidity.

He noted that the current voters’ register is credible enough for the 2020 elections, maintaining that “we don’t need a new register for the 2020 presidential elections.”

“Electoral Commission decision to compile a new register is stupidity and senseless. The same register made Akufo-Addo the President in 2016 so there is no need to change the register,” Alhaji Inusah Fuseini told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

Inusah Fuseini has sternly kicked against it. He believes the EC is attempting to disenfranchise some people with the new register.

According to him, if the Electoral Commission’s reason for the compilation of a new register is the high rate of manual verification, then the problem is with the software, not the voters’ register.

He stressed that compiling a new Voters Register will not change the results of the 2020 elections.