E/R: University Of Environment And Sustainable Development Ready For Admission

University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD), located at Somanya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region, has been completed and ready to admit its pioneer students at the beginning of the 2020 academic year.

Messrs Contracta Construzioni Italia, the Italian company who was awarded the construction of the university at a cost of €45,575,000.00 for a period of 24 months, has finished with the main contract and more than 90% complete with the accompanying installations.

The lecture hall block for the School of Natural and Environmental Sciences has 13 halls with a total seating capacity of 1,545, a video conference room with a seating capacity of 40, a computer research room with a seating capacity of 24; offices for senior lecturers, students' common room, telecom rooms, washrooms and stores.

The multi-purpose hall comprising of a 252-seater multifunctional hall, control room, 100-seater dining room, cafe, kitchen, serving area, locker rooms, washrooms and stores were all ready for use.

The interim management consisting of engineers and technicians are taking care of the maintenance of the equipment and other technical issues at the university, until such a time that a substantive management takes over the university.

This was revealed when the Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah, paid a working visit to the Somanya campus over the weekend.

The purpose of the visit was to inspect the progress of the project as well as to access the preparation towards the enrolment of the 2020 admission into the university for students who want to specialize in research and knowledge and agro business in a sustainable manner.

Professor Yankah who expressed satisfaction with the progress and quality of work at the project site indicated that the school would commence its first batch enrolment in September 2020, for the vision of the government to be fulfilled.

