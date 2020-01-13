Chantelle Kujawu Is Not Known To Us ― NPP Loyal Ladies
By News Desk
ACCRA, SUNDAY 12TH JANUARY, 2020 NPP LOYAL LADIES DISCLAIMER – CHANTELLE KUJAWU IS NOT KNOWN TO NPP LOYAL LADIES
Our attention has been drawn to some social media commentaries accompanied by a photo of a lady allegedly known as Chantelle Kujawu. It is being claimed in the commentaries that the lady is the one who purportedly recorded the National Security Minister in what is believed to be a private video call between him and the lady. It is further being claimed that the said lady is a proud sponsor of the Loyal Ladies group.
We wish to bring to the kind attention of the general public that the said lady is neither a member nor a sponsor of our esteemed Loyal Ladies group. In fact, she is not known to the group at all.
We see this bogus claim as part of the sinister orchestrations of opposition elements to discredit the good name, reputation and hard work of the NPP Loyal Ladies.
We at NPP Loyal Ladies remain resolute in prosecuting a more productive agenda of propagating the good works of government. We shall stay focused on working to win the hearts and minds of Ghanaians to give H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo four more years to do more towards the realisation of the Ghanaian dream – A Ghana Beyond Aid!
Thank you. Communication Directorate NPP Loyal Ladies
