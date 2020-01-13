Gender Ministry Supports 'Love A Child' Orphanage Home After Inferno

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has swiftly come to the aid of survivors of a dreadful fire disaster that attended the Love A Child Orphanage Home.

Love A Child, a private owed orphanage home located on Robert Field Highway reportedly gutted fire on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at about 11pm with no fatal casualty.

The Ministry would like to state that since the incident it has been working with the relevant disaster management institutions and it has concluded documentation on all 42 children affected including 12 males and 20 females. The children are undergoing psychosocial counseling by the Ministry's social workers.

Additionally, the Ministry has provided food and non food items to survivors of the fire incident.

"We will remain engage with the situation until the welfare of the children are properly taken care off", Minister Williametta E. Saydee-Tarr assured.

Gender expresses regret over the unfortunate situation and calls on the public to adopt precautionary measures that will prevent further fire outbreaks.

The Proprietress of the Orphanage, Madam Rebecca Wleh expressed profound gratitude over the donation and mentioned that it will help to address the pressing need of the children.