Kumawu NPP Warned Over Attempt To Impose “Incompetent” Incumbent MP

A member of the New Patriotic Party in the Kumawu Constituency, Opanin Atta Agyepong, has appealed to delegates in the Kumawu branch of the party to reject attempt by the party leadership in the Ashanti region to impose the incumbent Member of Parliament, Hon. Philip Atta Basoah, to stand unopposed in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly called ‘Wontumi’ is alleged to have said in a recent radio interview that all sitting MPs in the Ashanti region should go unopposed.

But in an open letter to NPP delegates in Kumawu, Opanin Atta Agyepong warned that the attempt to impose on them the incompetent sitting member of parliament will result in the emergence of an independent candidate in the constituency.

“Any attempt to impose the incompetent incumbent MP, Hon. Basoah, on us, will lead to independent candidacy as it happened at Bekwai, where Joe Owusu won and came later on the ticket of NPP and he is now the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament” he said.

Opanin Atta Agyepong urged delegates in the constituency to be bold to reject the move to impose on them the incumbent MP when the regional executives meet Kumawu delegates on Coming Tuesday, 13/01/20.

Below is Opanin Atta Agyepong’s write up:

OPEN YOUR EYES FOR THE RIGHT ACTION

There is a rumour going around that NPP leadership in the Ashanti Region are moving from constituency to constituency meeting and baiting delegates with some money to cause them to swear an oath of allegiance to accept incumbent MPs to go unopposed.

Coming Tuesday, 13/01/20, the said leadership of NPP will be in the Kumawu Constituency to meet the delegates with the same agenda to impose the incompetent incumbent, Hon. Basoah, on us, for him to go unopposed.

Kumawu, remember our title "BARIMA". Let's prove to everyone that we don't bear the title in vain, we are Mmarima.

