Release Postings In 7days Or Else... — Graduate Basic School Teachers To GES/MoE

Coalition for Unemployed Graduate Basic School Teachers has given the government seven days ultimatum to release their postings or face their wrath.

Members of the coalition say they are dissatisfied with how the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) have handled issues concerning their posting into the service.

The coalition constitutes all graduates from the various universities who did either Diploma/Bachelor in Basic Education/Early Childhood Education.

In a statement dated January 10, 2020, the group says it has observed a “deliberate attempt by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to deny our members postings despite meeting the required qualification.”

According to the statement, despite applying for vacant positions listed by GES, out of the 14,500 teachers recruited, none belonged to the coalition.

They are, therefore, demanding that the GSE/MOE release their postings within seven working days or face their wrath.

“No excuse under the pretends of financial clearance would be accepted, scrap the current method of recruitment since it is discriminatory and provide level grounds for every trained, qualified, licensed teacher (either from a college of Education or the university) to be recruited in future recruitment/postings,” the statement read.

In November last year, 14,500 teachers were recruited by the GES for basic schools across the country, out of which, 3,171 were deployed to the Ashanti Region, 1,604 to the Eastern Region, 1,658 to the Volta Region and 1,812 to the Bono East, Ahafo and Bono Regions.

—Myjoyonline