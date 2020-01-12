Ada West: Three Shot After Robbery Attack Near Koluedor

Three persons, a man and two women are currently battling for their lives after gunshot wounds they sustained following an armed robbery attack on them at Salom-Madagbe near Koluedor in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region.

According to residents, four armed robbers who disguised themselves with face masks attacked a man and his wife by breaking into their bedroom with sandcrete blocks at around 1am on Friday night.

The three injured persons were said to have been shot in the thigh, the ankle and the chest separately by the robbers when they stepped out of their rooms in response to a distress call from their neighbours.

Some residents who witnessed the incident said they are traumatised and are currently living in fear.

An eyewitness told Citi News that a lady who came out of her room around 1am to attend to nature’s call was beckoned by some armed robbers who were at the premises but she rushed back into her room shouting for help and managed to lock the door before the robbers could get close to her.

According to the eyewitness, while the robbers made efforts to break into the house, they were approached by one Moses Agbo, 47, in response to the distress call from his neighbour, but was shot at by the robbers.

“His sister, Augustine Agbo, who was infuriated by what happened also approached the robbers and had her ankle shot at. Another lady, Beauty Alogbe, who also attempted to persuade the robbers to abort the operation was also shot at by the armed robbers,” the eyewitness said.

The eyewitness told Citi News that, the three are currently receiving treatment at the St Anthony’s Catholic Hospital, Dzodze, after they were referred there by the Ada East District hospital.

He however appealed to the police to beef up security in the area since most of the residents are currently living in fear.

---citinewsroom