Akufo-Addo Charges NIA To Ensure Integrity, Confidentiality Of Ghanaians' Data

President Akufo-Addo has charged all stakeholders in the development of the national identification database, to ensure that they guarantee the integrity, security and confidentiality of the identity data of Ghanaians.

President Akufo-Addo made the call after touring the Intelligent Card Production Systems (ICPS) Limited, the company responsible for the printing of the National Identification Authority (NIA) Ghana Cards.

In his remarks, the President admonished that the ICPS and all stakeholders in the national identification exercise must continue to ensure the integrity, security and confidentiality of identity data they collect.

“It is important that data collected be available only to persons and institutions authorised by law to access the data and use only for the purposes for which the data was collected,” he emphasised.

The President listed a series of benefits that Ghanaians are going to derive from the Ghana Card once it becomes fully operational in the country.

“The benefits for having the Ghana Card do not only include the establishment to improve one’s identity or citizenship but they also aid cardholders in the transaction of a wide range of financial baking and insurance activities. And facilitate access to social services in the communications, education and healthcare sectors.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Margins Group and Intelligent Card Production Systems Limited, Moses Baiden said the ICPS facility is the largest, secure card and document manufacturing facility in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The facility, he indicated is a world-class ISO 9001 certified company with a production capacity of over 200 million cards a year.

Mr. Baidwn assured the President and by extension the people of Ghana through a live demonstration that, the identity data collected on the Ghana Card which is currently an ongoing project, is secured and cannot be compromised.

---Myjoyonline.com