TUTAG Indefinite Strike: Prof. Yankah Must Resign

The students of the technical universities have in recent times, been slain emotionally following an industrial action of their lecturers and administrators over non- payment of allowances due them after the successful conversion of polytechnics to technical universities.

The frustration of the students because of the wantonly disregard by the ministry of education ( govt of Ghana ), particularly deputy minister in charge of tertiary, Prof. Kwesi Yankah to fully comply with the ruling by the national labour commission to ensure that TUTAG and TUSAAG to start receiving is not only deliberate but also lack of will or know-how, 'for wanting of the better word', to do the needful.

The fact that, lecturers laying down their tools for the second time on the same issue implies that the deputy minister is not worth his current position and must resign or his government is just insensitive to the plight of the teachers and the students.

Lastly, does it even fall within the preview of common sense for the current government to prioritize the compilation of new voters' register over the welfare of the students and workers?

How does the current govt and Prof. Yankah feel over the pain the students are going through?

God have mercy ...

Thank you

Signed ;

Samuel Abaido Takyi 0242524780

Concerned citizen

Ekow Christian Baidoo

Concerned citizen