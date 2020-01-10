You're Criminals For Rejecting New Voters' Register — Odike Blasts His Party Executives

Mr Akwasi Addae Odike, the Founder and Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP) has chided some of his party executives for backing some other political parties to reject the compilation of a new voters' register by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Hon. Odike said some of his party executives were cited at a forum organised by the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for Good Governance expressing their displeasure about the Electoral Commission (EC) decision to compile a new register.

"I support the EC’s idea of compiling a new register to eliminate ghost names to enable Ghanaians get a credible register ahead of December Elections, anybody who represented the party at the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) forum yesterday is a criminal,” Akwasi Addae Odike exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based on Kingdom FM 107.7 .”

He stressed that some of his party executives don’t have the capacity to represent the United Progressive Party (UPP) in any forum.

The NDC has accused the EC of being biased in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the NDC, everything pointed to the fact that the EC, especially its chairperson, Jean Mensa, was clearly in favour of the NPP to retain political power through the means of creation of new voters register.

They stressed that the new register “defies logic and must be fiercely resisted as we in the NDC intend to do.”

The Electoral Commission said there is a need to replace outmoded biometric machines.