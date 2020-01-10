Osofo Kyiri Abosom Back Calls For A New Voter's Register

Listen to article

The Founder of Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has backed the decision by the Electoral Commission to compile a new voter's register ahead of the 2020 elections.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom said the electoral register in its current state cannot be trusted in anyway because the register is bloated, incurably and flawed which cannot be relied on for the all-important 2020 elections.

The founder of the new political party with the slogan “Arise for Development” argues that a new register is the only way for free and fair elections.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom, who is also the Founder and General Overseer of the Life Assembly Worship Centre in Accra stated,” The EC should not be denied the appropriate tools to do a credible job for December 2020 polls. Peace is priceless, hence the need for Ghanaians to rally behind the EC to compile a new biometric voters register.”

Osofo Kyiri Abosom exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based on Kingdom FM 107.7.

Meanwhile, the main opposition NDC says the current voters’ register is credible enough for the 2020 elections, maintaining that “we don’t need a new register for the 2020 general elections.”

The EC has entrenched its stance for a new voter's register following advice from its Information Technology (IT) personnel and external IT consultants.

It explained that an assessment by the experts revealed that the current biometric register is obsolete, hence the need to acquire a new one.

But the opposition claims the same voter's register was used to declare President Akufo-Addo winner of the 2016 general elections, the same register was adopted by all prior to the 2016 general elections as credible and sacrosanct.