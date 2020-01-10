Volta: Three Grabbed For Stealing Water Closet, Poly Tank From GRA Academy

Three persons have been nabbed by the Kpetoe District Police for stealing from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Academy premises in the Volta Region.

The three, according to police, confessed to the crime at the Kpetoe District Court on Thursday, January 8, 2020.

The three, James Kwadzo Badawusu, aged 18; Godsway Bedu, aged 21; and John Agbowali, aged 21, pleaded guilty and were convicted on their own plea.

The court has scheduled January 10, 2020, for sentencing.

“The convicts stole four Polytanks with 10,000-litre capacity each, 24 pieces of ceiling fans and a set of water closet all valued at GHS23,500 from the construction site of the Ghana Revenue Academy at Kpetoe,” police said in a release.

Police explain that James Badawusu was in temporary employment at the GRA Academy and had a fair knowledge of where the stolen items were kept and led the other two to steal them.

Police said the convicts have been identified for terrorising residents of Kpetoe in several reported incidents of stealing and burglary.

All the three are also standing trial for other offences of stealing at the same court.

“The Volta Regional Police Command takes the opportunity to caution miscreants within the jurisdiction to be mindful of the consequences of their actions as Police will stop at nothing to arrest thee and deal with them according to law.

“The general public is also hereby encouraged to take personal security very seriously and give timeous and credible information to the Police to help fight crime. The public can reach the Police Command on 0244313823 or 0202180842 and in situations of emergency, call the Toll free number 191 or 18555,” Corporal Prince Dogbatse of the Public Affairs Unit of the police urged the public in the release

---Myjoyonline.com