Sagnarigu NPP PC Vists Chiefs And Opinion Leaders

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Sagnarigu Constituency, Felicia Tettey upon wining the Sagnarigu primaries in September 2019 embarked on a tour of the constituency after organizing a victory party for the constituents.

The tour which commenced a month after the Constituency primaries took madam Felicia Tettey to all 12 Electoral Areas of the Constituency.

She paid courtesy calls to all chiefs in the Constituency and also interacted with Elders and members of the communities visited.

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate told The Voiceless Media she had to embark on such a tour to introduce herself to the constituents and ask for the blessing of the custodians of the land as she goes about her campaign to get elected as a member of parliament for Sagnarigu Constituency.

The PC said she represents the hope of the youth, women and all vulnerable groups in the constituency and will do her utmost best for the people.

According to Felicia Tettey, the Constituency is deprived of basic social amenities and infrastructure for which reason she wants to be the MP in order to take development to the area as she always does.

The NPP Candidate, Felicia Tettey is the Regional Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Program in the Northern Region. She is also a National Council Member of the NPP as well as a Second Vice Chairperson of the party in the Northern Region.

---The Voiceless Media