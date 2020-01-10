EC's Decision To Compile New Voters Register Makes No Sense - Kwasi Pratt Jnr

The Managing News Editor for Insight Newspaper, Kwasi Pratt Jnr has chastised the Electoral Commission for its decision to compile a new voter's register saying it makes no sense.

He stated that "The decision makes no sense since the two deputy EC commissioners have in the past few months described the register as very credible and wonder what has changed all of a sudden.”

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) scribe was a guest speaker at a public lecture organized by the Coalition of CSO’s for Good Governance standing up against the compilation of a new voter register held in Accra.

Mr Pratt Jnr was surprised why a register used in the District Level election could lose its credibility few months down the lane that the country must have to compile a new register for the 2020 elections.

He added that,” This matter goes beyond political divide and the Country should take position on this matter on the basis of it making sense hence he believes this move makes no sense and is a waste of taxpayers money.”

Mr Pratt called on all and sundry to join hands and campaign on all platforms against the EC’s decision to compile a new register as he noted that, they will not accept any attempts by the EC and government to rig the 2020 elections.

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is in the process of changing the current voter register for the 2020 election.