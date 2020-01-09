MTN Adds New Code 059 To Its Network

Listen to article

Accra, January 09, 2020 – MTN the leading telecommunication service provider has added a new network code (059) to its existing codes.

The new 059 block of numbers allotted by the industry regulator, National Communication Authority comes to add up to MTN Ghana’s existing number block with codes: (024), (054) and (055).

The introduction of the (059) number block will allow MTN Ghana to reach more customers with its fastest data services on the 4G+ and 4G networks and also enjoy a vast array of voice, digital and mobile financial services it is offering.

The general public is urged to take note of the introduction of the new number block (059) on the MTN Ghana network. To make calls or send SMS customers are required to add a relevant prefix to the number being dialed e.g. 059 and the customer's unique number (0591000000) For international calls, customers will have to dial the country code, the relevant prefix and customer’s unique number e.g +233 59 1000000.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services and Mobile Financial Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.