Collapsed Roof Of Nabuli Clinic Affecting Healthcare Delivery

The delay in fixing collapsed roofs at the nurses' quarters of Nabuli Clinic in Gushiegu in the Northern Region following a storm in May 2019, is badly affecting healthcare delivery.

According to a Senior Nurse (SN) at the facility, Ebenezer Macbrown, this has created a human resource deficit at the institution since five nurses attend to over 100 patients.

“We are taking care of a population of about 26,000 people and we are also handling over 100 communities,” he told Joy News.

Mr Macbrown noted that on busy days particularly market days, the few staff attend to about 30 patients while on antenatal and child welfare days they take care of over 100 people.

“And you will come and see two or three staff attending to such a number, that is one at OPD one at antenatal and these same staff are taking BP, temperature and other vital signs,” he lamented.

The SN also indicated, there were only five beds in the clinic, therefore in times of bed crisis nurses are forced to attend to patients on benches and in chairs.

“There are times we need to admit patients but because the beds are all in use, we put them on benches until there are vacant beds.”

Meanwhile Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Issah Musah has assured that measures have been put in place to reroof the quarters and provide beds for the facility.

“The contractor is expected to be on-site next week and we have secured beds through the MP’s Common Fund and the health committee of the assembly,” he said.

