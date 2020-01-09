J.B’s Alleged Killer Sexy DonDon Charged For Threatening To Stab Prisons Officer

Daniel Asiedu alias Sexy Don Don, an accused person standing trial in the murder of the former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J.B Danquah Adu, has been cautioned and charged for threatening a Prison Officer at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, where he is on remand.

Starr News has gathered that the suspect threatened to stab a prison officer ASP Frank Gyamfi with a knife for seizing a mobile phone from him.

An official complaint was lodged at the Nsawam Police upon which the Police proceeded to the Prison, took statements from ASP Frank Gyamfi, and other witnesses.

The suspect remand prisoner was cautioned and charged with the offence of threat of death. He is expected to be arraigned before court.

Daniel Asiedu and his accomplice Vincent Bossu are standing trial for conspiracy to commit murder and Murder. They have both pleaded not guilty.

The former legislator -J.B Danquah Adu was murdered at his Shiashie residence on February 9, 2016.

Sexy Don Don’s lawyers put in a request for a full mental examination of their client before the full trial starts.

The accused was declared fit on Thursday, 27 June 2019 after a full psychiatric examination was carried out on him by the Accra Psychiatric hospital paving way for a full trial.

