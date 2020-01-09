NPP Western Regional Treasurer Calls For Unity In Ellembele Constituency For Victory In 2020

Listen to article

Ms. Anna Horma Akaisi Miezah, the Western Regional Treasurer of the Ruling NPP on Sunday organised a New year Party for Party faithful in Ellembelle Constituency and also to celebrate babies named after her in the constituency.

The new year get-together saw many people within and without the Ellembelle Constituency. The Party was meant to foster unity and cohesion among feuding factions created during the parliamentary primaries in the Ellembelle Constituency.

In attendance included a child from the Awiebo orphanage and party communicators in the constituency who were treated to sumptuous dishes and assorted drinks.

Ms. Horma took the opportunity to address the audience on the need for people to be vigilant in terms of their personal security and also encourage the people of Ellembelle to vote massively for the NPP to enable the government continue with its implementation of social intervention policies that the people of Nzema, regardless of political affiliation are benefitting from today.

She also encouraged the youth to take advantage of the free SHS policy to get some meaningful education to support themselves and their families.

Mz Horma Akaisi Miezah, stressed on the need for the NPP to be united in the constituency to be able to wrestle the Parliamentary seat from the opposition NDC. "The Parliamentary primaries is over and there is no longer Horma or Bonzoh camp, we have only one camp which is the NPP camp being led by Hon. Bonzoh K who has been elected as the parliamentary candidate for Ellembele, so we should all rally behind him, and support to win the seat for the NPP."

The people on their part, they were very grateful to the Regional Treasurer for not abandoning the constituency after losing to Kwasi Bonzoh in the Primaries and for her continued humanitarian acts for the people of Ellembelle. The party had brought them all together once again and also energized them to go all out to campaign for the NPP in Ellembelle. To them, this had never happened before in the constituency.

This is the second time within this year's festive season that the Western Regional Treasurer, Ms Horma has organised a get-together for NPP faithfuls within the Western Region ahead of Election 2020. A similar Party was organised on 28th December, 2019 at Grand Favour Hotel in Takoradi for all Constituency Treasurers and Financial Secretaries in the Western Region on the theme: Resourcing the Party in the Region for victory in 2020.