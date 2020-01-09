Omari Wadie Backs EC's Decision To Compile New Voters Register

Third National Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP], Michael Omari Wadie has supported Electoral Commission(EC) decision to compile new voters register ahead of the 2020 General elections.

According to him, the tensed political climate, where there was a total lack of trust among parties involved in the electoral process, biometrics cannot be an adequate enabler if it is not up-to-date and responsive.

” I don’t understand why the NDC are complaining about the new voter's register, EC bringing the new voters register will help in ensuring free and fair elections to enhance peace and stability in the country,” Michael Omari Wadie exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Medo Ghana’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

He described the current register as flawed and said there is no doubt that Ghana’s voters’ register is over-bloated thus the EC must do a new register to curb all these problems.

As the National Democratic Congress (NDC) kicks against the Electoral Commission’s (EC) move for a new biometric register, Mr. Michael Omari Wadie asked critics to ponder on the price of peace.

Parliament has approved GH¢444,846,663 for the compilation of a new voters register which it believes will be more credible and efficient than the existing one.

The commission also says there is the need to replace outmoded biometric machines.