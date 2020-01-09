Voters Register : I Stand By Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah's Comments — NDC MP Defends Comment

Listen to article

Hon. Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah, Member of Parliament for Buem constituency has defended Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie- Ankrah, for comments he made in a leaked audio supposedly inciting a section of Ghanaians against the compilation of a new Voters Register.

According to the law-maker, the ‘leaked’ audiotape was publicly recorded and so sees nothing wrong with it.” I support comments made by Elvis Afriyie- Ankrah I see nothing wrong with his words.

'His words were on point and I commend him for that,” Hon. Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah exclusively told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

Rather, he said those circulating the audio, especially members of the ruling New Patriotic Party are being diabolic and mischievous.

Rather, he said those circulating the audio, especially members of the ruling New Patriotic Party are being diabolic and mischievous.

Background

The NDC’s Director of Elections in the tape said the party could invest about “GH?200,000, GH?500,000 and GH?1 million Ghana cedis and fight this register, bring Accra to a standstill for once, occupy the EC head office. And we can do it. We have done it before, these are things we’ve been doing even as ordinary students; we brought the Ministry of Finance to a standstill.”

The Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, still stands by comments he made in a leaked audiotape bordering on the proposed new voters’ register.