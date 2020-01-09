ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today's Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
09.01.2020 General News

'You've No Capacity' — Lawyer Warns NAM1 Over Payment Plan

By News Desk
Lawyer for Menzgold Kwame Akuffo has distanced himself from the payment plan announced by the gold firm Wednesday.

Menzgold has announced in its statement that the payment will be done through their lawyer since they do have access to their office premises.

“Claims shall be settled in full and shall be subject to an invitation from our legal team; Kwame Akuffo & Co. Unlimited, strictly following the below indicated scheduled hierarchical order, all to be settled within 36 months starting from December 2019,” the company said.

But in a counter-statement, the Kwame Akuffo& Co. Unlimted law firm said it does not have the capacity to undertake the exercise and has communicated their position to their client.

The statement also added that they have advised Menzgold to engage the services of a third party to undertake the exercise.

Meanwhile, Menzgold has said it is ready to begin payment next week Friday, December 27.

---Starrfm.com.gh
