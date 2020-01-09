No Second Round In December 2020 Elections; Akufo-Addo Is Winning--Prophet Owusu Akyaw

Listen to article

Founder and leader of Authoritative Kingdom Chapel, (AKC) General Elisha Owusu Akyaw has stated emphatically that, President Nana Akufo-Addo will be retained for the second time in this year’s elections.

The man of God revealed this in his New Year message that the elections will be keenly contested but the sitting President Nana Akufo-Addo will triumph with a one-touch victory.

“NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo are winning this 2020 Election; the almighty God has not taken the Leadership mantle from them, so the NPP would definitely win the election and also there will be no run-off in the 2020 election; the NPP is winning one-touch and it will be very difficult if anything changes from what God has told me,” the man of God said.

Touching on what God has for his children in the year 2020, he said, this year will be a year of Pentecostal Revival it’s a year God will uplift powerful leaders which he calls from Jerusalem to Accra.

He explained that the name Jerusalem to Accra means God will use Ghana as a beacon of hope to achieve greater height in the world this year, and it’s a year every Ghanaian should be mindful and prayerful in achieving what God has for nation this year.

“This year will be what I call the Pentecostal Revival; it means God is going to do greater things with this nation, in fact I’m proud to be a Ghanaian this year because God has good things in stored for us in the year”, he explained

“To achieve what God has for his people this year one has to live a Christ-like life and be prayerful because there’s always the devil that stands to oppose every good thing,” he cautioned.

---AsempaNews.com