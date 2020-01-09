100,000 NABCO Personnel To Beneift From NCCE Initiative

Listen to article

An agreement has been sealed between two parties, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Nation Builder’s Corps (NABCO) to build the capacity of all NABCO trainees

The partnership is also meant among other things to help the trainees to contribute effectively to nation-building.

The effort would also see the 100,000 NABCO trainees go through various courses including responsible citizenship, core values and ethics, and the constitutional duties as nation builders and community advocates.

Madam Josephine Nkrumah, Chairperson of the NCCE, signed on behalf of the Commission and Dr. Ibrahim Imoro Anyars, NABCO Chief Executive Officer, initialed for his outfit at a brief ceremony on Wednesday in Accra.

Speaking at the ceremony Madam Nkrumah said the programme would help transform the trainees into the new Ghanaians who would exhibit a high sense of patriotism and become pacesetters.

She said the Commission has the mandate to create and sustain within the society the awareness of the principles and objectives of the 1992 fourth Republican Constitution as the fundamental law of the people of Ghana.

Madam Nkrumah said the NCCE has discharged this mandate through education and encouraged the public to defend the Constitution at all times.

Dr. Anyars said the partnership was to further the value addition component of the scheme, to be achieved via a guaranteed work placement, continuing training and learning, as well as exposure to a range of special projects; all aimed at enhancing future employability of the trainees.

He said the NABCO core values: Knowledge, Punctuality, Integrity (KPIs), were validly aligned with the aspirations and values of the 1992 Constitution and the entire effort would lead to a more committed and responsible human capital resource base of Ghana.

Dr. Anyars said through the partnership and other targeted specialized skills development providers, the NABCO Skills and Talent Academy (NSTA), would expose trainees to in-depth content that addresses the gaps in their work readiness skills in sought after areas such as soft skills and digital skills.

---Ghana News Agency