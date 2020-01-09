Police Finish Probe Into Alleged Coup Plots

The prosecution in the case involving an alleged plot to topple the Akufo-Addo government has told a district court in Accra that the police have completed their investigations into the matter.

The prosecutor, ASP Sylvester Asare, disclosed that the case docket has been forwarded to the Attorney General's office for advice.

With this new development, it is expected that barring any last-minute hitches, the Attorney General will soon present the bill of indictment to the court for committal processes to begin.

Ten persons including three civilians, six military personnel and a senior police officer are facing charges of treason felony and conspiracy to commit treason felony.

According to the case by the state, the accused persons had plotted to destabilize the state and topple the government.

The accused persons have however been remanded in police custody and are expected to appear on January 23, 2020.

One of the suspects, ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo, has, on several occasions been denied bail over his alleged role in the case.

Superintendent Peter Toobu Lanchene Supt. Toobu, who is the NDC parliamentary candidate for Wa West Constituency in the Upper West Region and also worked in the office of former IGP, David Asante-Apeatu was also reportedly questioned.

COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, was interrogated in connection with the development .

Also, Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, who's believed to be the lead mastermind, has been charged with treason felony