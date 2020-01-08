Facilitating Trade & Cementing Friendships At India ITME Society’s 40th Year Celebration

A 3-Day programme held from 19th-21st December 2019, commencing with B2B meetings for exclusive delegation of women entrepreneurs from 4 African Nations looking at sourcing from India, kick-started the Celebrations for India ITME Society.

This B2B event was attended by 52 Indian Companies with 462 meetings during the day including interaction with Indian Institutes & Associations resulting in business & MOUs for the student-faculty exchange programme and also a promise for an outbound delegation from India to Uganda.

International Trade Centre (ITC), organized this 1st time initiative of bringing an all-women delegation to India in Partnership with India ITME Society. For the Society, completing its 40th Year of service, this activity was a step towards supporting women empowerment by encouraging entrepreneurship in the Textile Sector.

Apart from Business, this 1st time overseas delegation was also treated to a special Heritage walk of GPO organised & initiated by Ms. Swati Pandey, Postmaster General, Govt. of India.

Among the activities offered to the betterment of the industry & for enhancing the quality of Education in Textile Engineering, a special Technical session was organized by India ITME Society.

The technical presentation on “Digitization and sustainability – Two drivers for the textile industry” by Dr.-Ing. Yves-Simon Gloy, Adjunct professor in Clemson University & RWTH Aachen Institute of Textile Technology, Germany was well received by the academic community, attended by 180+ faculty & students from various Institutes like VJTI, ICT, DKTE, SNDT, NIFT, Kushal Institute, Bangladesh Textile Institute etc.

Dr. Prof. Josphat Igadwa Mwasigi, MOI University, Kenya, alumni of PSG College of Engineering, Coimbatore also made presentation & discussed collaboration with Institutes paving way for a new partnership in sharing knowledge between India & Kenya.

This also shall create an avenue for students to explore placement opportunities with multinational companies functioning in Africa.

India ITME Society is not only about Textile & Textile Engineering, but functions as a culturally conscious organization promoting all aspect of India as a traditionally rich nation.

To showcase rich textile heritage encaptured in our Postal stamps, India ITME Society organized philately exhibition for the invited guests from pan India & across the globe.

Ms. Swati Pandey, Postmaster General, (Mumbai Region), Govt. of India, made a scintillating presentation on “History of Indian Postal Service”, educating audience about the services rendered by the Indian Postal Department even in the toughest of the tough conditions & how India Post plays a part not only in our heritage but also in our day to day lives even in today’s digital times.

Every invited guest, whether from India or overseas had a take away from India ITME Society’s 40th-year programme.

The various Textile & Textile Engineering Associations renewed their collaboration with India ITME Society through MOUs & also shared their experiences, suggestions & way forward to improve trade relations with their respective countries & organisations in a highly interactive Global Connect session in the afternoon session.

H.E. Ms. Dorothy Tembo Deputy Executive Director, International Trade Centre, UN, spoke about the importance of Strengthening Bilateral Trade Relation with Neighbouring Countries.

The evening celebrations continued into a glittering programme which was attended by Dignitaries, Diplomatic Missions, Govt. Officials, Industry Stalwarts, International & Domestic Media, presided over by Shri. P. Sathasivam, Former Chief Justice of India & Former Governor of Kerala, as the Chief Guest, H.E. Ms. Dorothy Tembo, Deputy Executive Director, International Trade Centre.

UN spoke about the importance of Strengthening Bilateral Trade Relation with Neighbouring Countries.

The evening celebrations continued into a glittering programme which was attended by Dignitaries, Diplomatic Missions, Govt. Officials, Industry Stalwarts, International & Domestic Media, presided over by Shri. P. Sathasivam, Former Chief Justice of India & Former Governor of Kerala, as the Chief Guest, H.E. Ms. Dorothy Tembo, Deputy Executive Director, International Trade Centre, UN, as the Guest of Honour, and Ms. Swati Pandey Postmaster General, Govt. of India, as Special Guest.

India ITME Society extended the mood of celebration for both young & old, across the social & business segments. Certificate of merit & a cash prize of 1500 USD (1 Lakh INR) were awarded to the winners of the contests organized by India ITME Society in various categories.

The evening brought together people from different walks of life, countries and culture, in knowledge, in business, in comradeship concluding the celebrations with live musical performance “Pristine Harmonies.”

The road ahead shall be as challenging, as unpredictable, but India ITME Society shall continue to pursue and strengthen its capabilities to lead the Textile Industry & Textile Engineering to further heights through its ambitious and unique initiatives. Humility of Action, Integrity of Purpose and transparency of Conduct will be the key traits driving India ITME Society’s growth and journey forward.