New CJ Wants Gov't To Improve Financial Support

Newly sworn-in Chief Justice (CJ) Kwasi Anin-Yeboah calls for financial support to improve justice delivery in the country.

He believes this will aid in fulfilling his promise to address the challenges that have bedevilled Ghana’s justice system.

The new Chief Justice said at his swearing in ceremony that securing the much needed financial resources will improve justice delivery, make the system efficient and grant the desires of the Ghanaian people who want a well-serving justice system.

Ghana’s judicial system has been plagued with issues such as corruption, delays in justice delivery, poor infrastructure and challenges in legal education which limit the delivery of justice in the country.

The 14th Chief Justice of Ghana also assured the public of how dedicated and committed he is to serve the country.

“I want to assure the people of Ghana, that I will continue to jealously guide the integrity of the judiciary as my predecessors in office have done and will take all necessary steps to ensure that during my term of office, solutions are found to these issues of concern,” he said at the ceremony.

President Akufo-Addo on December 12, 2019, nominated then Justice Anin-Yeboah as Chief Justice to replace the outgoing CJ Sophia Akuffo.

Though his vetting by Parliament faced controversies, his appointment was approved by the Appointment Committee less than 24 hours after his vetting process on Christmas Eve, 2019.

—Myjoyonline.com