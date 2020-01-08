Aggrieved Menzgold Customers March To NAM1 House To Retrieve Cash

Scores of aggrieved customers of defunct gold dealership Menzgold are currently marching to the residence of CEO Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 to retrieve their locked up funds.

The embattled firm had announced earlier that it will from Friday, December 27, 2019, begin paying customers their locked up funds which have been in arrears for the past three years.

But the customers, bused from Tarkwa, Kumasi and parts of Greater Accra say they have run out of patience and are ready to spend the night at the CEO’s residence until their monies are paid.

The latest decision according to the group follows an alleged attempt by management of the firm to deceive people that some customers have been paid.

In December 2019, Public Relations Officer for Menzgold, Nii Armah Armateifio told Joy News about 200 customers had been paid.

“ I can confirm to you that by the Grace of God we commenced payment and we were able to pay 200 people today. I will not give you a range but I can tell you for a fact that as we promised our customers that we will commence payment on December 27, we have been able to do that. About 200 people who fall in the zero category as we indicated in our press statement have received their money.”

“A call will be placed to you and you will be asked to confirm your bank account number, if that is done, the money is transferred into your account; by a third party.

“The most important thing is that we are making payments to customers and today we were able to make payments to about two hundred customers’, he said.

But members of the group, say the information is false. They tell Joy News, there is no record of anyone receiving money from the company hence the decision to converge at the residence of the Chief Executive Officer, Nana Appiah Mensah.

