Prestea-Huni Valley MP Celebrate Christmas With Children

The member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-valley constituency Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng - Gyasi who doubles as the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Art as part of the Christmas and New Year festivities organised a party for children within her constituency.

The event took place at Bepo Community Centre.

The celebration, the fourth in series, brought hundreds of children from various communities in the constituency together to foster social integration and unearth their innate capabilities through singing, dancing and many more activities.

Hon. Minister addressing the children, said: "Very soon she will expect some of the kids to be like her. She asked the kids to take their educations serious so that they can become Lawyers, Doctors, Teachers, Bankers etc. because they would soon take the mantle of leadership from her."

The MP said it was prudent to bring the children together to play with their peers and encourage them to learn hard to be able to enjoy the free Senior High school the President Akufo-Addo has introduced.

She advised the children to be of good behaviour and support their parents at home.

She later presented assorted gifts to them.

The children, who were accompanied by their parents, expressed their deepest appreciation to the MP for the party and promised to rally behind her in all his endeavours.