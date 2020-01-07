Yendi: Cop's Gun, Ammo Allegedly Stolen

Listen to article

An AK-47 assault rifle loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition, in possession of a police officer stationed at a checkpoint at Yendi in the Northern Region, has allegedly gone missing under very bizarre circumstances.

Earlier reports suggested that the weapons were stolen when the said officer fell asleep while at the checkpoint last Sunday.

The Yendi Divisional Command denied knowledge of the incident when Citi News contacted the command but a source within the service confirmed the incident.

The source told Citi News that within a week two riffles have been stolen from some officers and investigations are ongoing.

The first one allegedly happened at the Yendi-Zabzugu checkpoint.

Three policemen have allegedly been detained over the missing weapons and are to be subjected to a service inquiry.

According to the source, the three officers; Corporal Frank Mapram, Lance Corporal Heloo Dennis and Lance Corporal Noel Kumadzi, stationed at the Yendi-Bimbilla checkpoint returned to their station to report that the rifle and ammunition had gone missing.

All three duty officers were subsequently detained for further interrogation.

The Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, DSP Yussif Tanko told Citi News that they are aware of such report but failed to give further details.

—citinewsroom