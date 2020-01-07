Akufo-Addo Government Full Of Fraud – Inusah Fuseini

Listen to article

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central and former Minister for Roads and Highways, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, has describe as fraudulent the Akufo-Addo government full of corruption.

He said, he struggles “to keep pace with the one day, one fraud (1D1F)” scandals under the watch of President Akufo-Addo, who is highly touted as incorruptible.

According to Inusah Fuseini, the Akufo-Addo-led government is the worst government in the fight against corruption in Ghana.

“The level of corruption under Akufo Addo’s government is the worst ever in the history of Ghana and if he doesn’t take care he will end up cramping the economy,” Alhaji Inusah Fuseini told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

He continued, "We shall protect the rights of our people to expose corruption and undertake to investigate credible allegations that come to our attention."

He said efforts by the Akufo-Addo government to curb corruption is nothing shy of a disgrace, further questioning the President’s motives for appointing some of the members of his cabinets who have a history of indulgence.