Catholic Philanthropist Supports Two Surgery Patients

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Archbishop John Bonaventure Kwofie, on December 31, joined Mr. Ernest Domie, a Catholic Philanthropist and Chairman of OBZ Group Ghana Limited to present a Cheque of GHc20,000 to the Foundation of Orthopedics and Complex Spine (FOCOS) Orthopedic Hospital at Pantang, Accra

The donation was to support the outstanding medical bills of 15-year-old Charles Dzadey from Accra and 11-year-old Bismarck Tevor from the Oti Region, who had undergone surgeries to correct a medical condition known as achondroplasia kyphosis.

Making the donation, Mr. Domie, a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Parish Adenta, said the donation was his widow’s mite to support the beneficiaries who had undergone successful surgery but had outstanding bills to clear.

He said: “This is how I want to start the year because I knew they had some bills to pay. So I am only here to give both patients GH¢10,000 each to help clear their bill.”

Archbishop Kwofie in brief remarks, urged Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of giving in 2020, by going all out to show love to the needy and compassion through the sick, neglected and abandoned

He said, “we live with the poor and we must think of what can be done to ease the situation of the abandoned, the marginalized, the forgotten, the sick, the aged, and the needy in society.”

Archbishop Kwofie lauded Mr. Domie for raising funds to support the beneficiaries, saying that “there is no better message than this, that we all go out and show love and compassion to the needy, sick and neglected.”

He called on Ghanaians and philanthropic institutions to use their God-given wealth to support the poor and needy and applauded the work of management and team at FOCOS Hospital and for saving lives through their professional works.

The mother of Charles Dzadey, Sophie Boakye Acheampong, a Catholic, expressed gratitude to Mr. Domie and was happy the Surgeons were able to solve the childhood bone disorder of his son, who is currently in Junior High School form 3.

She said, “Though Charles hardly breaths, always tired and walks with stress and pain, he was never discouraged but determined to continue his education.”

The Archbishop and Priests were taken on a tour of the FOCOS hospital and interacted with some children from different African Countries who are currently receiving treatments for various spinal medical conditions.

The Archbishop was accompanied by Rev. Fr. Dieu Donne Davor, Executive Secretary of the Department of Social Communications at the National Catholic Secretariat, Accra and Rev. Fr. John Benya-Mensah, Parish Priest of St. John the Evangelist, Adenta.