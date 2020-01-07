ModernGhanalogo

07.01.2020

Fire Destroys Over 40 Kiosks, Cars And Bar At Achimota

By News Desk
Over 40 kiosks, some cars and a bar have been burnt to ashes at a slum at the Achimota overhead bridge.

Residents at the slum located between Eden Securities and Makey Pub woke up to the Tuesday morning and are counting their loses.

Eyewitnesses say the fire started from one of the kiosks belonging to the son of the landlord who sold the land to Makey Pub.

They suspect the fire was deliberate because the new landowner has paid the tenants to move away from his property.

According to them, it is to send a message to them that they have overstayed their deadline but the has denied this.

However, the fire affected more people than those who have been asked to move.

---Myjoyonline.com

body-container-line