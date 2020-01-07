ModernGhanalogo

07.01.2020 General News

Goski Alabi's Foundation Celebrated Persons With Disability

By News Desk
2 HOURS AGO

GAB Foundation, an NGO dedicated to the cause of the vulnerable and marginalised, has fed about 150 Persons With Disability (PWDs) at its annual get together at Laweh Open University College, Teshie-Nungua.

The PWDs were served with food and drinks while some danced their hearts out to show gratitude to God for seeing them through 2019.

This year’s event was significant because it marked 20 years of philanthropic activities by GAB Foundation towards vulnerable and marginalised groups.

Addressing the event, Prof. Goski Alabi, Founder of GAB Foundation, assured the PWDs of the Foundation's continuous support in order to make life better and meaningful for them.

Prof. Alabi, who is also President of Laweh Open University College, announced that GAB Foundation will be offering two additional scholarships to PWDs to pursue degree programmes at Laweh Open University College.

That will bring to five the total number of beneficiaries of GAB Foundation scholarships to PWDs.

Three of them are already pursuing their respective undergraduate degree programmes at the University.

James Bortey Samuelson, leader of the PWDs, expressed, on behalf of the PWDs, their deep gratitude to Prof. Alabi for her unwavering support for PWDs in their quest to improve their lot.

---Myjoyonline.com

