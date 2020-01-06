MTN Excites Customers With “Season Of Surprises”

Ghana’s leading telecommunications service provider, MTN Ghana, continues to excite customers as part of activities for the Christmas and New Year celebrations through the “Season of Surprises”.

The MTN Season of Surprises” which was launched a few weeks ago is meant to encourage subscribers to connect with family and friends while building greater affinity for the MTN brand. Hundreds of subscribers have received various prizes including Samsung Smartphones, Huawei Smartphones, Restaurant Vouchers, Massage Vouchers, Movie Mania Premieres, Shopping Vouchers, Airtime, Exclusive invites to MTN events and many more

MTN subscribers can also purchase any of the newly introduced affordable smartphones, MTN IPRO 3G and 4G Devices to enjoy 800MB free data and free airtime to watch videos on YouTube for a period of 6 months. Customers will also get the chance to buy any Samsung Smartphone in any of MTN's Service Centre and pay in installments for a period of 6 or 12 months as part of the MTN Ecobank and Samsung “Pick and Pay Promotion”. The MTN “Season of Surprises” is expected to end by mid-January 2020.

Commenting on the “Season of Surprises”, the Chief Marketing Officer for MTN Ghana, Noel Kojo-Ganson said, “MTN understands the essence of the festive season as a period of giving and an opportunity to connect with friends and family. “We are using the period to deepen the excitement by surprising customers with various giveaways”.

Some customers who received their surprise packages could not hide their joy and excitement about how MTN enhanced their experience with the movie tickets, lunch at a plush hotel with their partners and brand new handsets.

The season of surprises was initiated in 2014 to show appreciation to MTN’s loyal customers for their support to the brand and since then thousands of subscribers have won various prizes. Customers who get selected to benefit from the season of surprises are called by staff of MTN Ghana on the official corporate line 024430000. MTN does not require any cash or purchase of recharge cards in order to redeem any prize won. MTN is urging customers to verify from any of our service centers or call 100 for details of MTN promotions.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services and Mobile Financial Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.