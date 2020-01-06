ModernGhanalogo

06.01.2020 Regional News

Year Of Roads: Bad Roads In Wenchi Triggers Protests

By News Desk
Reports emanating from Wenchi, Bono Region indicates that a number of red-clad youth have hit the streets on Monday demanding that the government fix their bad roads.

According to the angry youth, the government should as a matter of urgency, fix their bad roads or risk no votes in the upcoming December 2020 General Elections.

The youth groups have burnt car tyres, chanted war songs and blocked the main road leading to Wa.

The protesters displayed placards with agitated inscriptions such as “They need our votes, not our wellbeing,” “We are so disappointed,” “Enough is enough,” “They don’t care about us” and many others.

The Ghana Police and Fire Service personnel were at the scene to calm tensions and restore order.

---MyJoyOnline

