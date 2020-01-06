Who Should Go And Who Should Stay Home? Bawumia Quizzes Over Double Track

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has justified the creation of the Double-Track system of the government's flagship educational policy Free Senior High School Education.

Speaking on the government Flagship program, the free SHS Dr. Bawumia explained the logic behind the double-track system.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday, 4th January joined Nananom and the people of Abiriw to celebrate this year’s Ohum festival in Abiriw, Eastern Region.

He underscored that aside the general social inventions nationwide, Abiriw has benefited enormously under the government of President Akufo-Addo. Apart from flagship programs like free SHS, planting for food and jobs, NABCO.

Dr. Bawumia further noted that Abiriw has benefited from the following projects of the government.

The construction of;

• the Abiriw, Awukugua, Adukrom and Apirede town Roads

• the now major highway in Okere, i.e the 20km Amanfro- Tinkong Road.

• A lot more roads would be constructed this year, including the completion of Abonse-Agomeda Road, the Asamang-Lakpa-Aboa-Koforidua

• One thousand (1,000) cockerels were last year distributed to farmers free of charge under the Rearing for Food and Jobs.

• Under the Planting for Export and Rural Development, 10,000 mango seedlings were distributed free of charge to farmers

• Under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) 3 solar-powered mechanized borehole water closet toilets, teachers' quarters, 3-Unit Classroom block and a new modern market for the Asenema market are all under construction and near completion.

He assured the Chiefs and People of Abiriw that more development projects would be rolled in 2020 to further improve the lives of the people.

This is what President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promised to do in order to make a prosperous Ghana meaningful.

---Daily Guide