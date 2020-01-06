You Can’t Vote, If You Don't Take Part In New Voter's Register – Osafo-Maafo To Ghanaians

The Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, is urging Ghanaians who are qualified to vote to take part in the planned compilation of new voters register by the Electoral Commission.

According to the Senior Minister, any qualified voter who fails to take part in the registration exercise will lose his or her right to vote in the 2020 polls.

“It is this same year that the Electoral Commission says it is going to compile a new voters register. I am pleading with everyone to take part in the exercise because you cannot vote if your name is not captured in the register and if you don’t vote it means you can’t appreciate President Akufo-Addo for his good governance bringing development to your area”.

Mr. Osafo-Maafo said this while addressing the Chiefs and People of Akuapem-Aprede on the occasion of the climax of Odwira Festival.

The Electoral Commission’s intention to compile a new Voters register barely 11 months to the general elections with Ghc440 million to replace the less than Seven-year-old Voters Register, has been met with stiff resistance by some major opposition Political parties led the National Democratic Congress(NDC) who have served notice to embark on nationwide demonstration.

But EC argues that the current register, though credible, is overstretched hence the need to compile a new register to enhance its functionality.

The Senior Minister also urged the People of Akuapem-Aperede to take part in the upcoming Population and Housing Census which is critical to development planning and allocation of resources by the government.

“The Population and Housing Census will come off this year make sure you are counted. Someone will complain that we have taken part in the Population and Housing Census for many time but nothing happens. What you must know is that it helps the government to know the population of people in a geographical area to help in the planning and distribution of national resources. so it is important everybody takes part in the exercise”.

