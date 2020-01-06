Ghanaian Pastors Should Stop Duping Ghanaians, Making Divisive Comments - Kusi Boafo

The Chief Executive Officer of Public Sector Reforms, Thomas Kusi Boafo has urged Ghanaians, especially, pastors to refrain from utterances that stifle unity and cohesion of members of the society.

According to him, some men of God in the country should change their attitude of duping Ghanaians with the Word of God.

"Some Ghanaian Pastors should stay away from duping Ghanaians whiles Ghanaians should also work hard and stop relying on pastors,” Thomas Kusi Boafo told Lawyer Ohene Gyan on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Kumasi-based Kingdom FM 101.1.

Thomas Kusi Boafo said any careless utterances that divided and discriminated, as seen in the recent videos of some Ghanaian pastors, circulating on social media, must not be tolerated.

He said he found it regrettable that some pastors, prophets and preachers, should be doing things to roll back the huge contributions made by the church in empowering the society.

However, he urged Ghanaians to work hard and desist from relying on pastors for help.

Kusi Boafo urged the media not to allow people including pastors to use their channels to deride or make offensive comments likely to plunge the nation into chaos.