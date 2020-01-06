Reshuffle In Police Service Good To Keep Strategy Unknown To Criminals — Adam Bona

Listen to article

A Security Analyst, Adam Bona says periodic reshuffling of the top brass at the Ghana Police Service is essential to keep the service's security strategy unknown to hardened criminals.

According to him, the recent re-assigning of officers will help boost the fight against crime.

Adam Bona’s comment comes after the Inspector General of Police reassigned 24 top officers within the security administration.

Among those reassigned was the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah who is now the Director-General in-charge of Welfare at the Ghana Police Service.

Tiwaa has been replaced by Isaac Ken Yeboah as the new Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department.

Adam Bona said;

“There is always the need to do changes periodically, at least once a year, where you will want to move officers from one position to another. And that significantly impacts positively on crime fighting. The idea is that once you do that, the enemy has to take time to do another re-assessment and so if you are fighting crime in our situation where we have a high influx of immigrants coming in from the sub region and we have been encircled by certain groups, it tells you that we just can't have a flat security structure, ” he stated.

Shake-up in Police Service

On 3rd January, 2020, Inspector General of Police, IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh reassigned some officers of the Service.

---citinewsroom